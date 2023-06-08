Mamaearth launches six outlets in two months

The new Mamaearth stores are spread across tier 1 and tier 2 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bhuvneshwar and Rourkela

Bengaluru: Beauty and skincare brand Mamaearth has launched six exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across India in a two-month span (April and May), a company official wrote on social media on Thursday. The new stores are spread across tier 1 and tier 2 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bhuvneshwar and Rourkela.

The new outlets are situated at Lajpat Nagar (Delhi), Sapphire 83 Mall (Gurugram), City Centre Mall, Rohini (Delhi), Forum Mall (Rourkela, Odisha), Utkal Mall (Bhuvneshwar) and R-city Mall, Ghatkopar (Mumbai), revealed Chandra Mohan, head project at Mamaearth in a LinkedIn post.

“Kindly visit for the unparalleled customer experience. Goodness makes you beautiful,” he added.

Headquartered in Gurugram and parented by Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Mamaearth was founded by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh in 2016. The company started as a toxin-free brand for baby care but soon ventured into face care, skincare and body care products for adults.

The digital-first brand Mamaearth opened its first exclusive offline outlet in 2021. Since then, the beauty retailer expanded quickly across India and is now present across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Agra, Gwalior, Mysore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Calicut.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. is a personal care house of brands and apart from Mamaearth its portfolio features skincare brands such as The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Ayuga, Dr. Sheth’s and haircare brand BBlunt.