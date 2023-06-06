Subway opens new outlet in Haryana

The new Subway outlet at Karnal is the company’s 104th in the country

New Delhi: Subway, a multi-national fast food retail major, has opened its 104th store at Karnal in Haryana, a company official announced on social media. According to the post, it is a company-owned company-operated (COCO) store.

“Our beautiful 104th COCO Built Restaurant at Sector- 7, Karnal, Haryana,” wrote Kush Kumar, Business Development Manager – North, Subway on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the store.

Earlier this year, the company opened its first company-owned company-operated (COCO) store in Punjab at Sushma Group’s high-street retail project, Sushma Capital. Read more about it here.

Launched in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and financed by Peter Buck as Pete’s Super Submarines, the fast-food restaurant franchise was rebranded as Subway in 1972. Currently, Subway has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.