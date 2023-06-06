Fashion Brand Icons: Hitesh Ruparelia of SD Retail Pvt Ltd

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Hitesh Ruparelia

Bengaluru: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Hitesh Ruparelia

Co-founder, Sweet Dreams – SD Retail Pvt Ltd

Education

Computer Engineer

Role and responsibilities

Strategy, sales and marketing

Strengths & weaknesses

Strengths:

• Commitment

• Positive attitude

• Risk-taking

Weaknesses:

• Not reading enough

• Lack of leisure travel

• Less physical exercise

Aspirations you want to fulfill

To be India’s top retail sleepwear brand.

Game-changing retail technologies according to you

• Real-time data dashboards

• Omnichannel retailing

• Digital screen at point of sale

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

• Never give up attitude

• Customer-first approach

• Respect for associates and colleagues

Lessons learned over the years

• Customer is smarter than you.

• Team building and their learning enhancement is critical for business success.

• Early technology adoption is essential for survival and growth.

Your take on the future of industry

• Omnichannel

• Convenience of customer buying

• Size matters

Any role model in the industry

All the 20s founders.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from your career

• Survival of the fittest.

• Business and challenges go hand in hand.

• Finally, team strength and attitude count.

Life mantra

Think like a 20-year-old.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March issue 2023.