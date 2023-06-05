Jockey opens 4 stores in Mumbai

The latest Jockey stores are located at Garda Circle – Dombivli, Hiranandani Meadows – Thane, Metro Junction Mall- Kalyan and Orion Mall- Panvel in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai: Apparel brand Jockey has opened four outlets in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a company official announced on social media. The stores are at Garda Circle – Dombivli, Hiranandani Meadows – Thane, Metro Junction Mall- Kalyan and Orion Mall- Panvel in Mumbai.

“Unveiling newest Exclusive Jockey Stores in Mumbai. Garda Circle – Dombivli, Hiranandani Meadows – Thane, Metro Junction Mall- Kalyan and Orion Mall- Panvel. We are pushing boundaries to deliver the best of the experience to our patrons while shopping innerwear, sleepwear, activewear, athleisure, loungewear, socks and thermals men’s, women’s and children’s, showcasing complete ranges of products under one roof at House of Jockey (HOJ),” stated Sourav Talukdar, Senior Manager- Retail Business Development, Page Industries Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Jockey offers a wide range of products including innerwear, sleepwear, activewear, athleisure, loungewear, socks and thermals for men, women and children.

Jockey entered India in 1994 under an exclusive partnership with Page Industries Ltd., starting its journey with innerwear and setting up exclusive stores for innerwear. These exclusive Jockey brand stores are spread across metros and smaller towns. There are currently over 1240 Jockey stores in the country.