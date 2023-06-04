spot_img
Tech icon of the week: Punit Jain, Mondelēz International

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Punit Jain, CTO, APAC, Mondelēz International this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Punit Jain
Punit Jain is an experienced technology officer and digital transformation leader with a demonstrated history of working across a variety of industries, leading cross- cultural global teams, and successful partnerships with businesses across global markets.

Roles and Responsibilities
– IT operations
– Vendor management
– IT strategy
– Data center
– IT asset management

Education
– University of Madras
B. E. Computer Science and Engineering

Skills
– Networking
– Team management
– Leadership
– IT service management
– Project management

Career History & Experience
– Mondelēz International
CTO APAC, Global Digital Workplace Leader
Apr 2014 – present
– First Data Corporation
Head of Information Technology Services
May 2010 – Apr 2014
– HSBC
IT Services Lead
Jun 2007 – May 2010
– Dell
Sr. Network Analyst
Dec 2002 – Jul 2007
– A&M consultants
System Engineer
Jul 2002 – Dec 2002

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

