Tech icon of the week: Prashant Bokil, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Prashant Bokil, heading projects & IT support, Metro Brands Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Prashant Bokil

With 23+ years of rich experience in delivering optimal results & business value in high growth environments in Project Management, ERP Implementation, IT Infrastructure, Security Management, Digital Transformation, Cloud Migration in the various domains like Retail, Manufacturing, etc. Prashant is known for his excellent tech skills and acumen. He has handled compliance management, budgeting, and process enhancement. Along with this, he has successfully handled compliance with top 5 auditors. An award-winning profile, he has won the Best CIO Award for consecutive 4 years.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Project management

– ERP implementation

– IT infrastructure

– Security management

– Digital transformation

– Cloud migration



Career History & Experience

– Metro Brands Ltd.

Heading Projects & IT Support

Jun 2022 – Present

– Being Human Clothing

Head of Information Technology

Jan 20- June 2022

– The Mandhana Retail Venture Ltd.

Head- IT

Feb 2015 – Jan 2020

– J C Retail India Pvt. Ltd.

IT Head

May 2010 – Feb 2015

– DSK Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Head SSD

2007 – 2010

Education

MOD-Tech College of Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Bachelor of Engineering- BE, Computer Engineering

2000

MIT

PGDIT, PGDIT

Aspirations to fulfil

Numerologist, certainly a niche choice

Game Changing Retail Technologies

– AI

– ML

– RPA

– VR

Skills

– Team management and building

– IT operations

– Vendor management

– IT strategy

– Leadership

– ERP

– CRM

– Customer service

– Cloud computing

– Software development

– Business analysis

Bigger plans on horizon

Definitely look forward to starting something of my own and it has to be an institute for teaching numerology.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.