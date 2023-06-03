Fashion brand icons: Dipti Tolani of Salt Attire

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Dipti Tolani

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Dipti Tolani

Founder and CEO, Salt Attire

Education

Bachelor of Engineering from Pune University

Master’s in Operations Research & Financial Engineering from Columbia University, New York

Career history and experience

Prior to Salt Attire, Dipti worked as a consultant working on financial risk in New York. She has also worked with HSBC as a software developer for their OTC Derivatives Platform.

Role and responsibilities

Setting and executing organizational strategy

Recruiting the right team to implement the strategy

Making capital allocation decisions

Setting vision, values, and corporate culture

Communicating effectively with all stakeholders

Strengths & weaknesses

Strengths:

Ability to learn

Grit and resolve

People skills

Weaknesses:

Impatience, which is gradually changing over the years

Self-critical, I am a little too self-critical which helps performance but may hinder speed of execution

Aspirations you want to fulfil

To create a global brand, built out of India.

Game-changing retail technologies according to you

Demand forecasting using AI

Omnichannel technologies for operations, supply chain and customers

On-demand manufacturing

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Networking and communication skills – reaching out to the right stakeholders for the growth of the business.

Lessons learned over the years

Getting out of your comfort zone will give you growth.

Always keep learning.

If you fail, learn from it and move forward. Your Attitude towards failure should be one of learning, moving forward and growth.

Your take on the future of industry

In operations and supply chain:

a) Reduction of carbon emissions and more sustainable methods to be used in operations and supply chain. b) Creation of /consolidation of distribution centers closer to customers.

Experiential shopping provided directly to the consumer. Also, personalization and customizations provided to the customer in a seamless fashion.

Circular retail.

Any role model in the industry

Amancio Ortega, Founder Inditex Group.

Life mantra

It is important to have a purpose, a goal in life (even if that keeps evolving, which it will over the years) – it helps add meaning to life.

