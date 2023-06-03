spot_img
Big GridFashionFashion & LifestyleIn Focus

Fashion brand icons: Dipti Tolani of Salt Attire

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
11
0
Dipti Tolani, founder and chief executive officer, Salt Attire
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Dipti Tolani 

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on…

Dipti Tolani

Founder and CEO, Salt Attire

Education 

  • Bachelor of Engineering from Pune University 
  • Master’s in Operations Research & Financial Engineering from Columbia University, New York

Career history and experience 

Prior to Salt Attire, Dipti worked as a consultant working on financial risk in New York. She has also worked with HSBC as a software developer for their OTC Derivatives Platform.

Role and responsibilities 

  • Setting and executing organizational strategy 
  • Recruiting the right team to implement the strategy 
  • Making capital allocation decisions 
  • Setting vision, values, and corporate culture 
  • Communicating effectively with all stakeholders

Strengths & weaknesses 

Strengths: 

  • Ability to learn 
  • Grit and resolve 
  • People skills 

Weaknesses: 

  • Impatience, which is gradually changing over the years 
  • Self-critical, I am a little too self-critical which helps performance but may hinder speed of execution

Aspirations you want to fulfil 

To create a global brand, built out of India.

Game-changing retail technologies according to you 

  • Demand forecasting using AI 
  • Omnichannel technologies for operations, supply chain and customers 
  • On-demand manufacturing

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry 

Networking and communication skills – reaching out to the right stakeholders for the growth of the business.

Lessons learned over the years 

  • Getting out of your comfort zone will give you growth. 
  • Always keep learning. 
  • If you fail, learn from it and move forward. Your Attitude towards failure should be one of learning, moving forward and growth.

Your take on the future of industry 

  • In operations and supply chain: 
  1. a) Reduction of carbon emissions and more sustainable methods to be used in operations and supply chain. 
  2. b) Creation of /consolidation of distribution centers closer to customers. 
  • Experiential shopping provided directly to the consumer. Also, personalization and customizations provided to the customer in a seamless fashion. 
  • Circular retail.

Any role model in the industry 

Amancio Ortega, Founder Inditex Group. 

Life mantra 

It is important to have a purpose, a goal in life (even if that keeps evolving, which it will over the years) – it helps add meaning to life.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Prashant Bokil, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Prashant Bokil, heading projects & IT support,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In