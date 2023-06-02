Ethnic wear brand Neeru’s opens store in Hyderabad

The 6,000 sq. ft. store is located at Chintalkunta, L. B. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Telangana

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear retailer Neeru’s has opened a new store in Hyderabad, wrote a company official on social media. Spread across 6,000 sq. ft., the outlet is located at Chintalkunta, L. B. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Telangana.

“Neeru’s is now open at Vanasthalipuram. A plush 6,000 sq. ft. of ethnic, daily, occasion and wedding wear paradise. The store comprises an entire range of sarees, ready-to-wear suits, unstitched suits, lehengas, kurtas, kids’ wear and more,” wrote Avnish Kumar, managing director at Neeru’s in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

Hyderabad-based Neeru’s was founded in 1971 by the mother-son duo Basant Kaur and Harish Kumar and in 1979 Kumar opened its first retail store, which was called Neeru Emporium. Neeru’s Textiles was established in 1983 with manufacturing and wholesale supplying fabrics to over 1000 retailers nationwide.

Today, the retailer owns 46 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 74 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) across the country. More than 20 stores of its stores are in various parts of Hyderabad including Banjara Hills, King Koti, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Dilsukhnagar, Himayatnagar, Nagarjuna Hills and Kukatpally.

The company is present in over 20 cities pan India including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Raipur and Lucknow with nearly 2.5 lakh sq ft of retail space. Neeru’s has also opened its first international outlet at Meena Bazaar Market in Dubai.