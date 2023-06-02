Dunkin’ celebrates National Donut Day with ‘donuts at Rs 2’

The offer is available on six varieties of doughnuts at select Dunkin’ stores in Delhi/NCR and Dehradun until stocks last

New Delhi: US-based doughnut brand Dunkin’ celebrated National Donut Day, celebrated on the first Friday of June in the US and a few other countries, with a crowd-pleasing offer—doughnuts at just Rs 2.

The offer is available on six varieties of doughnuts at select Dunkin’ stores in Delhi/NCR and Dehradun until stocks last. These include classic glazed, death by chocolate, rainbow pop, chocolate frosted, gemmy, and very very strawberry. Furthermore, each customer availing of the offer can get only one doughnut for Rs 2.

“On this day, we want to celebrate with as many people as possible. We want more people to experience the happiness and joy of having a doughnut. That is the key reason the offer is limited to one donut per person. Additionally, we are offering Rs 2 donut on six of our key donuts– From a Gemmy Donut from our premium range to Death by chocolate which is our most popular donut to Classic Glazed the range has been selected so that appeals to all customer segments,” replied Dunkin’ in an email query by IndiaRetailing about the condition.

IndiaRetailing visited the brand’s store at the Pacific Premium Outlets in Jasola on Friday morning to find several people lining up outside the outlet to get their hands on the one-time deal. The queue extended from the counter all the way to the store entrance.\

When asked about the response to the offer, Dunkin’ replied at 7.53 pm on Friday, “It has been a very exciting day for us and the response has been overwhelming. The day is still on and we have customers pouring into our stores. The exact lift we will know by the end of the day and we will have better visibility by then.”

However, from 9 am, when the brand’s Pacific Premium Outlets store opened till 1:15 pm on Friday, the outlet had sold 80 doughnuts, revealed a store employee.

IndiaRetailing reached out to the leading doughnut brands in the country, including Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and Mad Over Donuts to discuss their offers for National Donut Day.

According to Dunkin’, the offer was available across Delhi NCR and Dehradun for dine-in and takeaway but not online.

Mad over Donuts (MOD) and Krispy Kreme said they were not running any offers to celebrate the day. However, India-based brand MOD’s spokesperson Tarak Bhattacharya, chief executive officer said, “We will be celebrating our version of National Donut Day on 23 June by offering doughnuts at half price, i.e. Rs 60.”

When asked about the reason for not celebrating on Friday, Bhattacharya said, “We don’t follow the US calendar.”

Another source from MOD said, “We have been celebrating Donut Day on the last Friday of the month for the last four to five years. However, this year we’ll be celebrating on the second last Friday of the month.”

“The offer will be available on all doughnuts and a person can get up to 24 doughnuts with this offer,” the source added.

A source from Krispy Kreme said, “We’re not planning to run any offers on this day as there is no awareness of National Donut Day in India and it doesn’t bring any traction.”

However, the US-based brand was wishing its customers.

National Donut Day was established in 1938 as a fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Chicago to honour women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1. There are two different days in a year dedicated to doughnuts, National Donut Day on the first Friday of every June and National Doughnut Day on November 5th every year according to information on the internet.