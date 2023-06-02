Citywalk’s Korea Fair 2023 begins with a bang

The Korea Fair 2023 has a participation of about 15 vendors selling Korean beauty (K-Beauty) brands, K-Pop-themed stationery items and Korean snacks

New Delhi: The third edition of the Korea Fair kickstarted at Saket-based Select Citywalk mall, on Thursday. The fair is being showcased in the atrium of the new delhi shopping centre has been organised in collaboration with Kotra (Korean trade-investment promotion agency). It has a participation of about 15 vendors selling Korean beauty (K-Beauty) brands, K-Pop-themed stationery items and Korean snacks. IndiaRetailing had written about the fair earlier this week. Read more about it here.

The first day of the Fair got an encouraging response with hundreds of people rushing to grab K-beauty essentials, according to the vendors and mall officials. About ten kiosks were selling K-beauty brands while 3-4 of them were offering Korean snacks brands.



The second day of the Fair began on a positive note with a footfall of about 80 customers at 11 am.

Most sellers are offering discounts from 25-70% on their products. Companies like Korikart (Korea in a cart), World E Bazaar, and Mirabelle Cosmetics are offering up to 60% off, while Korean snack brands are offering up to 25% off on their products.

While a few sellers have stores around Delhi, a majority of them have flown from Korea to market their products to the Indian consumer. To know more about what else is available at the fair, click here.



