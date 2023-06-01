Unicommerce launches advanced inventory management solution

The solution enables the rerouting of unfulfilled orders by automatically reallocating the orders to next warehouse or store basis real-time availability of inventory across multiple stores and warehouses

New Delhi: E-commerce enablement SaaS (software as a service) platform Unicommerce has launched its advanced inventory management solution with real-time inventory synchronization, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

According to the release, the solution enables the rerouting of unfulfilled orders by automatically reallocating the orders to next warehouse or store basis real-time availability of inventory across multiple stores and warehouses.

The software claims to offer brands the option to pre-compute the availability of bundled stocks per facility to boost the fulfillment rate of bundled orders, improve product procurement and ensure advance order placement and optimize inventory available across multiple facilities.

It also claims to allow sellers to set a minimum threshold for each SKU below which procurement and reallocation processes kick in automatically.

“Our new advanced inventory management solution will allow brands to optimize their inventory utilization to fulfill each serviceable order and will also seamlessly augment the experience for buyers,” Kapil Makhija, chief executive officer, Unicommerce said.

Unicommerce is a decade-old company that provides post-purchase experience management platform to empower D2C brands, omnichannel retailers, e-commerce companies, and other online sellers with its SaaS-based integrated supply chain technology.

The company has a nationwide presence across 8,000 warehouses and over 3,000 stores; It currently powers more than 20,000 businesses across 45 industry segments and has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 600 million transactions amounting to $ 7 billion annual GMV (gross merchandise value), the release added.