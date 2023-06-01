spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Lifestyle brand Chumbak reopens store in Thane

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
16
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Home furnishings and accessories brand Chumbak has reopened its store in Mumbai situated at Viviana Mall, Thane

Mumbai: Home furnishings and accessories brand Chumbak has reopened its store at Viviana Mall in Thane, near Mumbai, spreading across 640 sq. ft., after it was closed for renovations, the company announced in a press release.

Speaking about the re-opening of the store at Viviana Mall, Thane, Vivek Prabhakar, Co-founder, Chumbak, said, “We are excited to have reopened our doors at Viviana Mall with a bigger and better experience for our consumers. Viviana Mall is the preferred lifestyle shopping destination in Thane, and we’re looking forward to a great partnership to provide our customers with the best retail experience.”

Chumbak was founded in 2010 by husband-wife duo Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar. The company offers products in categories across home decor, fashion, accessories, and personal care. The brand recently launched a circular technology initiative called Relove that allows Chumbak customers to re-sell their pre-loved Chumbak products to interested buyers on its website. Read all about it here.

spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reseller platform Meesho crosses 500 million downloads

The company reached the milestone in 6 years, with 274 million downloads in 2022 alone Bengaluru: Homegrown reseller platform Meesho...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In