Lifestyle brand Chumbak reopens store in Thane

Mumbai: Home furnishings and accessories brand Chumbak has reopened its store at Viviana Mall in Thane, near Mumbai, spreading across 640 sq. ft., after it was closed for renovations, the company announced in a press release.

Speaking about the re-opening of the store at Viviana Mall, Thane, Vivek Prabhakar, Co-founder, Chumbak, said, “We are excited to have reopened our doors at Viviana Mall with a bigger and better experience for our consumers. Viviana Mall is the preferred lifestyle shopping destination in Thane, and we’re looking forward to a great partnership to provide our customers with the best retail experience.”

Chumbak was founded in 2010 by husband-wife duo Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar. The company offers products in categories across home decor, fashion, accessories, and personal care. The brand recently launched a circular technology initiative called Relove that allows Chumbak customers to re-sell their pre-loved Chumbak products to interested buyers on its website. Read all about it here.