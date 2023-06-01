Hamster London launches its first store in Mumbai’s western suburbs

The latest Hamster London store is located at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

Mumbai: Hamster Landon, an all-in-one shop for bags and pouches, clothing and footwear, stationary, accessories, home and lifestyles, has now opened its first store in Mumbai’s suburbs at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, the company announced in a press release.

”We are delighted to open our store at Oberoi Mall, which is in line with our curated and niche approach, keeping the modern aesthetics with our old school values,” Megha Ruia, founder, Hamster London said.

“With the addition of Hamster London, I believe that adding more premium brands to the current retail mix will lead to an increase in footfall and enhance customer experience,” Sameep Pathak, chief executive officer– Malls, Oberoi Realty said.

The first Hamster London store was opened in New Delhi at Select Citywalk along with other stores at Mall Of India, Noida, Ambience Mall, Khan Market, Delhi and Cyber Hub, Gurugram. Mumbai’s first Hamster London store is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

The Oberoi Mall is located at Goregaon (east) on the Western Express Highway and offers almost 5.52 lakh sq. ft. of fashion, food and leisure. Owned by the real estate development company, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oberoi Mall offers facilities that include two levels of the basement with a parking capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicle parking, a large central atrium with natural light, elevators and escalators for internal circulation, central air-conditioning, and an integrated building management system.

The mall houses brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Sephora, SSBeauty, Forevermark, Tanishq, GKB Opticals, Croma, Unicorn, Nike, Puma, Asics, Levi’s, Starbucks, Allen Solly, Helios, Ethos, The Bombay Store, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Timeszone, Play N Learn, PVR Icon, Social, MOD, McDonald’s and so on. Mall also caters to entertainment brands like Timezone, Play N Learn, a PVR Icon with six screens and a play house dedicated to kids.