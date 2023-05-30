Somany Ceramics opens first exclusive store in Odisha

This 3,800 sq ft Somany store is located at Baripada in Mayurbhanj

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics Ltd. has opened its first Somany exclusive store through its franchise partner Durga Sanitiles Pvt. Ltd. At Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday. The new store was inaugurated by Sujit Mohanty, senior vice president, Somany Ceramics.

The new store is spread over an area of 3,800 sq. ft. and offers a variety of products including wall and floor tiles, sanitary and bath fittings.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our first exclusive store in Baripada, Mayurbhanj. The rising demand of the consumers has helped us to strengthen our presence in different geographical regions of India and offer them an extensive variety of products to turn their dream space into reality,” said Mohanty.

Somany offers a variety of products across categories, including ceramic wall and floor, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, sanitary ware and bath fittings.

The company exports its products to more than 55 countries across 6 continents. It has access to a capacity of about 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through 2 own plants, 7 subsidiary/ associate plants and outsourcing tie-ups.