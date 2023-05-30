Shiv Narayan Jewellers earns 8 Guinness World Records titles

The four products which achieved 8 Guinness World Records include Ganesha Pendant, Ram Darbar Pendant, Satlada Necklace and Magnifying Glass

Bengaluru: Hyderabad-based Shiv Narayan Jewellers has achieved eight Guinness World Records titles for unique pieces of jewellery it created, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The four products that achieved the Guinness World Records are Ganesha Pendant, Ram Darbar Pendant, Satlada Necklace and Magnifying Glass.

The Ganesh Pendant entered the Guinness World Records as the heaviest pendant weighing 1011.150 grams and the most diamonds set on a pendant (11,472). The handcrafted jewel took 6 ½ months to create.

The Ram Darbar pendant achieved the world record for the heaviest pendant at 1681.820 grams and the most diamonds set on a pendant with 54,666 diamonds. It is also the heaviest diamond pendant designed over 8 ½ months. Here, the company broke its own record.

The Satlada Necklace with 315 emeralds and 1971 fine diamonds, now holds the record for the most emeralds set on a necklace and the most diamonds set on a necklace.

The Magnifying Glass holds a value of $108,346 and has achieved the world record for being the most expensive magnifying glass.

“We are truly humbled to have achieved eight Guinness World Records titles. It is a huge advancement for the entire industry and we are truly grateful that our dedication, hard work and passion has been recognised at such a global level,” said Tushar Agarwal, managing director at Shiv Narayan Jewellers.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers was founded in December 2012 by Seth Sri Shiv Narayan, the head jeweller to Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of Hyderabad.