Marie Claire Salon opens new outlet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: French salon chain Marie Claire Salon has launched its new outlet in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is situated at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

“Happy to welcome Marie Claire Salon India to Mantri Square Mall. The brand offers a range of beauty services including a nail art studio for customers to elevate their beauty experience,” said Kamakshi Mantri, head of marketing and leasing at Mantri Developers Pvt. Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

The new salon offers skin, hair, and body treatments as well as self-care products and features styling stations, a hair wash and a pedicure area with a massager, a bridal room, and a dedicated area for waxing services.

Marie Claire Paris entered the beauty and wellness market in India with the launch of Marie Claire Salon, Wellness and Academy in 2018. The salon came to India through B2C Network, the exclusive licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon in the country. The company launched India’s first Marie Claire Paris Salon in Bengaluru in August 2018.

Today, the salon chain operates more than nine outlets in Bengaluru located at New Bel Road, Church Street, Trinity Circle, Sahakar Nagar, Indiranagar, Kasturi Nagar, Raghuvanahalli, Malleshwaram and Bellandur according to the company website.

Apart from Marie Claire Salon, B2C Network LLP is also the exclusive franchisor for Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics).