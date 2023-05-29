spot_img
Akshay Kumar’s clothing brand Force IX enters Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna
Force IX store, Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new outlet is the brand’s second retail store in India and is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s athleisure wear label Force IX has launched its first store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is located at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“Force IX, Akshay Kumar’s clothing brand, opened its first store in organized retail with Phoenix Marketcity,” said the general manager of leasing at Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Force IX store
Force IX store, Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn

In November 2022, the actor announced the launch of Force IX and in January 2023, the brand introduced a select athleisure line on the fashion e-commerce platform Myntra. Read more about it here.

Force IX opened its first offline store in Mumbai at Linking Road, Bandra in April this year. Spread across 1,800 sq ft of retail space, the flagship store was inaugurated by Kumar and Maniish Mandhana, co-founder of Force IX’s parent company 9 AM Ventures Pvt Ltd. 

The company is planning to open nine exclusive stores by the end of 2023, and to increase the footprint to over 200 stores in the country over the next few years, Kumar said to media during the Mumbai store launch.

In the past few years, many Bollywood actors have launched fashion and lifestyle brands like kidswear brand Ed-a-mama, by Alia Bhatt, self-care brand 82°E by Deepika Padukone, clothing brand Nush by Anushka Sharma, cosmetic brand Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif, athleisure brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan and ethnic wear brand House of Pataudi by Saif Ali Khan.

