spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

South Avenue Mall Jabalpur launches Fastag-enabled parking

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Source: https://southavenuemall.com/
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Fastag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology based contactless payment system used to pay toll charges, it eliminates the need for paper slips and parking attendant contact

New Delhi: Jabalpur-based shopping centre South Avenue Mall has launched Fastag-based parking for four wheelers at its premises, announced the company in a release on Monday. The company claims that such a system is a first in the region.

Fastag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) based contactless payment system used to pay toll charges. The system eliminates the need for paper slips and parking attendant contact.

Apart from this the mall also announced the renovation and upgradation of Movie Magic, a three-screen multiplex, with sound and projection, a new lobby, and a modern concession/snack bar and box office.

Founded in 2009, South Avenue Mall is owned by Jabalpur Entertainment Complexes Pvt. Ltd. (JECPL). It is the first shopping centre in the city and is located on Narmada Road.

The mall houses leading national and international brands, including max, Smart Bazaar, Evok, Peter England, Crocs, Pantaloons, Domino’s Pizza, Zodiac, Levi’s, Reliance Digital, KFC, Mufti, Bata, Skechers, Puma, Cafe Coffee Day, Apple, Canon, United Colors of Benetton, The Body Shop, Reliance Trends, Revlon, Meena Bazaar, House of Candy, etc.

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Armani Exchange launches new store at Phoenix Citadel, Indore

Armani Exchange is Armani’s mass market sub-brand for fashion-conscious people. When it was launched, A|X took over parts...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In