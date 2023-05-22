South Avenue Mall Jabalpur launches Fastag-enabled parking

Fastag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology based contactless payment system used to pay toll charges, it eliminates the need for paper slips and parking attendant contact

New Delhi: Jabalpur-based shopping centre South Avenue Mall has launched Fastag-based parking for four wheelers at its premises, announced the company in a release on Monday. The company claims that such a system is a first in the region.

Fastag is a Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) based contactless payment system used to pay toll charges. The system eliminates the need for paper slips and parking attendant contact.

Apart from this the mall also announced the renovation and upgradation of Movie Magic, a three-screen multiplex, with sound and projection, a new lobby, and a modern concession/snack bar and box office.

Founded in 2009, South Avenue Mall is owned by Jabalpur Entertainment Complexes Pvt. Ltd. (JECPL). It is the first shopping centre in the city and is located on Narmada Road.

The mall houses leading national and international brands, including max, Smart Bazaar, Evok, Peter England, Crocs, Pantaloons, Domino’s Pizza, Zodiac, Levi’s, Reliance Digital, KFC, Mufti, Bata, Skechers, Puma, Cafe Coffee Day, Apple, Canon, United Colors of Benetton, The Body Shop, Reliance Trends, Revlon, Meena Bazaar, House of Candy, etc.