Food Processing Ministry seeks suggestions from different departments for ‘World Food India’ event

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The first edition of the ‘World Food India’ was launched in 2017 with the objective of introducing the world to rich Indian food culture

New Delhi: The Food Processing Industries Ministry on Thursday said it has sought suggestions from other ministries and departments for the second edition ‘World Food India 2023’ to be held during the first week of November.

The first edition of the ‘World Food India’ was launched in 2017 with the objective of introducing the world to rich Indian food culture as well as promoting investments in the diverse food processing sector of the country.

The second edition aims to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and to bring the global food processing industry together.

An inter-ministerial committee meeting, chaired by Anita Praveen, recently discussed the government’s preparedness so far for this event, an official statement said.

“All central ministries and departments were requested to share suggestions on the planned sessions of World Food India and participate in the event activities as well as support the ministry in awareness creation,” it said.

Further, the Investment Facilitation Cell (Invest India) and the event partner (Ficci) have been directed to coordinate with the respective ministries for the same, the statement said.

The next inter-ministerial committee meeting is expected to be held in June 2023 to firm up concrete partnerships/ participation of different stakeholders, it added.

