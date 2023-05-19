spot_img
Arvind Ltd. expands retail presence in South India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
As a part of its expansion, the company has launched a 4,410 sq. ft/ multi-brand showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Indian textile and apparel major Arvind Ltd. has expanded its retail presence in South India with a multi-brand showroom in Bengaluru, wrote global multimedia platform RLI (Retail & Leisure International) on its website.

The store is spread across 4,410 sq. ft. and is located at Maruthi Arcade, Outer Ring Rd, Banashankari. It is the largest showroom of Arvind Ltd. in the South Indian market, claims the company.

“We are excited to open our largest store in South India, and 15th store in Karnataka, here in Bengaluru. The city has demonstrated robust growth in the retail market, which has inspired us to invest further and explore its potential,” Pranav Dave, business head at Arvind Ltd (Retail) said to RLI.

The showroom houses fashion and lifestyle brands such as US Polo Assn., Primante, Tresca, Fabric of Arvind among others. It also offers custom tailoring services for consumers to personalise products according to their size, fit and other personal choices.

Arvind Ltd. is a vertically integrated textile company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 1931 by Kasturbhai Lalbhai and parented by the Lalbhai Group, the company manufactures cotton shirting, denim and knit fabrics.

The retail giant also operates its own brands like Flying Machine, Newport, and Excalibur and licensed international brands like Arrow, U.S. Polo Assn., Sephora, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

