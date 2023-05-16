spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Good Indian, a new sustainable athleisure brand, enters the market

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Founded by entrepreneurs Rushad Wadia and Avneesh Gadgil, the brand retails from its dedicated e-commerce marketplace

Bengaluru: Entrepreneurs Rushad Wadia and Avneesh Gadgil have launched Good Indian, a new athleisure and essential wear label for men and women, said the brand in a press release. The new label retails from its dedicated e-commerce marketplace.

“The sportswear and essential wear market in India is growing exponentially post-pandemic. With Good Indian we celebrate living an active lifestyle, making it fashion-forward. Driven by consumer preferences for sustainability, and premium quality with value for money, we make luxury affordable to reach a wider audience,” said Gadgil, co-founder of Good Indian.

Good Indian offers a unisex selection of joggers, hoodies, plain tees, tank tops, sports bras, gym shorts, and leggings. Designed as functional activewear, the collection can be worn for sports including cross-fit, martial arts, gym, and calisthenics among others, release added.

The brand has initiated an association with Ugaoo, a D2C (direct-to-consumer) urban gardening brand to show its commitment to sustainability by adding a pouch of spinach seeds in every delivery package.

“Sustainability is not merely a buzzword, we want to make our activewear clothing impactful. Our collection is made with recycled polyester, which is lightweight and breathable and we use sustainable cotton to provide that extra comfort necessary during exercise. With a focus on active lifestyles, our performance wear and essential wear complement each other perfectly,” Wadia, co-founder of Good Indian said.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

India’s top retail leaders honoured at the Images Retail Awards 2023

Bata, Croma, and Bestseller Among those who took home the coveted IMAGES Retail Awards trophy Mumbai: The IMAGES Retail Awards of the year...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In