spot_img
FMCGLatest News

Nutralite hosts a cookery show on Metaverse with Sanjeev Kapoor

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
52
0
Source: https://www.nutralite.com/
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Nutraverse, the cookery show on Metaverse, was hosted by a digital avatar of Sanjeev Kapoor, where the avatar cooked three healthy recipes using Nutralite products

New Delhi: FMCG brand Nutralite hosted ‘Nutraverse,’ a cookery show on the Metaverse featuring celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the company announced in a release on Monday. The event was hosted by a digital avatar of Kapoor, where the avatar cooked three healthy recipes with Nutralite products.

“I’m thrilled to have hosted Nutraverse, the world’s first cookery fest on the Metaverse. The fresh concept allowed me to bring together the power of technology and the love for food, and the never-before-seen experience of cooking virtually,” said Kapoor.

The event was joined by thousands of consumers, who created their avatars in Nutraverse and interacted with other participants, while also indulging in activities and games.

Nutralite hosts a cookery show on Metaverse with Sanjeev KapoorAccording to the release, the event was certified as the world’s first-ever cookery show on the Metaverse by the World Records Union.

The event invited home cooks from across the world and also hosted the grand finale of a recipe contest, which garnered over 15 million reach and over 25 million impressions, according to the brand.

“Nutraverse was conceptualized with the objective of delivering an elevated experience to our key consumer group of homemakers. They are constantly looking for variety, not only in recipes but also in the kind of content available to them. With this insight, we gave them an experience like never before,” said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness, the company behind Nutralite.

Nutralite was founded in 2006 and it offers products such as butter spread, mayonnaise, choco spread, and ghee.

Zydus Wellness was founded in 1988 and has seven brands under its umbrella including Sugarlite, Complan, Sugar-Free, Glucon-D, Everyuth, Nycil, and Nutralite.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

The wealth of insights continue on day 2 of Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

With an engaging quiz, insights on talent acquisition, omnichannel strategies, and evolving retail trends, Day 2 of PRC continued...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In