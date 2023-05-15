Nutralite hosts a cookery show on Metaverse with Sanjeev Kapoor

Nutraverse, the cookery show on Metaverse, was hosted by a digital avatar of Sanjeev Kapoor, where the avatar cooked three healthy recipes using Nutralite products

New Delhi: FMCG brand Nutralite hosted ‘Nutraverse,’ a cookery show on the Metaverse featuring celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the company announced in a release on Monday. The event was hosted by a digital avatar of Kapoor, where the avatar cooked three healthy recipes with Nutralite products.

“I’m thrilled to have hosted Nutraverse, the world’s first cookery fest on the Metaverse. The fresh concept allowed me to bring together the power of technology and the love for food, and the never-before-seen experience of cooking virtually,” said Kapoor.

The event was joined by thousands of consumers, who created their avatars in Nutraverse and interacted with other participants, while also indulging in activities and games.

According to the release, the event was certified as the world’s first-ever cookery show on the Metaverse by the World Records Union.

The event invited home cooks from across the world and also hosted the grand finale of a recipe contest, which garnered over 15 million reach and over 25 million impressions, according to the brand.

“Nutraverse was conceptualized with the objective of delivering an elevated experience to our key consumer group of homemakers. They are constantly looking for variety, not only in recipes but also in the kind of content available to them. With this insight, we gave them an experience like never before,” said Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness, the company behind Nutralite.

Nutralite was founded in 2006 and it offers products such as butter spread, mayonnaise, choco spread, and ghee.

Zydus Wellness was founded in 1988 and has seven brands under its umbrella including Sugarlite, Complan, Sugar-Free, Glucon-D, Everyuth, Nycil, and Nutralite.