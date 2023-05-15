spot_img
Latest NewsTechnology

Checkout network Simpl partners with Zolvit to offer legal services to D2C merchants

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The partnership presents features such as 3 months free subscription to Zolvit Dash, a compliance calendar, free trademark search, and a dedicated account manager with priority service across over 150 dedicated start-up solutions

Bengaluru: Merchant-first check-out network Simpl has partnered with legal services platform Zolvit (formerly Vakilsearch) to provide personalised legal solutions for the D2C (direct-to-consumer) merchants across the country, the companies said in a joint press release on Monday.

The partnership aims to provide a one-stop platform for the legal, tax, and compliance needs of D2C merchants and solves a critical pain point, enabling them to focus on their core business.

“As a merchant-focused organisation, we are committed to solving the critical pain points for them, given our nuanced understanding of the industry over the years,” said Nitya Sharma, co-founder of Simpl.

“In this endeavour, we have instituted a ‘booster package’ which brings together services from allied sectors which are necessary for business growth. From credit to digital marketing and now legal and compliance services with Zolvit, we are enabling D2C merchants to focus on their offerings in a cost-effective manner,” she added.

With this partnership, merchants will receive a complete portfolio of Zolvit’s legal, tax, and compliance support along with a host of additional services at affordable rates, enabling them to bring more efficiencies in businesses, release added.

“Partnering with Simpl is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach and help D2C merchants across the country with their legal, tax, and compliance needs. By working together, we can create a seamless and reliable ecosystem that supports the growth of the D2C sector in India,” said Hrishikesh Datar, founder of Zolvit.

The partnership presents features such as 3 months free subscription to Zolvit Dash next generation accounting tool designed and built for start-ups, a compliance calendar free of cost for 12 months, free trademark search and watch for a year, and a dedicated account manager with priority service across over 150 dedicated start-up solutions.

Founded in 2016, the Bengaluru-based checkout and post-purchase experience platform Simpl currently works with over 26,000 merchants across the country.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

The wealth of insights continue on day 2 of Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

With an engaging quiz, insights on talent acquisition, omnichannel strategies, and evolving retail trends, Day 2 of PRC continued...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In