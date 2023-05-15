Checkout network Simpl partners with Zolvit to offer legal services to D2C merchants

The partnership presents features such as 3 months free subscription to Zolvit Dash, a compliance calendar, free trademark search, and a dedicated account manager with priority service across over 150 dedicated start-up solutions

Bengaluru: Merchant-first check-out network Simpl has partnered with legal services platform Zolvit (formerly Vakilsearch) to provide personalised legal solutions for the D2C (direct-to-consumer) merchants across the country, the companies said in a joint press release on Monday.

The partnership aims to provide a one-stop platform for the legal, tax, and compliance needs of D2C merchants and solves a critical pain point, enabling them to focus on their core business.

“As a merchant-focused organisation, we are committed to solving the critical pain points for them, given our nuanced understanding of the industry over the years,” said Nitya Sharma, co-founder of Simpl.

“In this endeavour, we have instituted a ‘booster package’ which brings together services from allied sectors which are necessary for business growth. From credit to digital marketing and now legal and compliance services with Zolvit, we are enabling D2C merchants to focus on their offerings in a cost-effective manner,” she added.

With this partnership, merchants will receive a complete portfolio of Zolvit’s legal, tax, and compliance support along with a host of additional services at affordable rates, enabling them to bring more efficiencies in businesses, release added.

“Partnering with Simpl is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach and help D2C merchants across the country with their legal, tax, and compliance needs. By working together, we can create a seamless and reliable ecosystem that supports the growth of the D2C sector in India,” said Hrishikesh Datar, founder of Zolvit.

Founded in 2016, the Bengaluru-based checkout and post-purchase experience platform Simpl currently works with over 26,000 merchants across the country.