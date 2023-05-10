Social networking platform Foodism launches new app

The app aims to connect individuals and businesses in the food industry through a centralized platform that facilitates knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and talent acquisition

Mumbai: Foodism, the social networking platform for food enthusiasts and professionals, has launched its new app, announced in a recent press release.

“Our vision is to create a thriving food industry ecosystem that fosters innovation, creativity, and growth. With the launch of our app, we aim to empower individuals and businesses in the food industry by providing them with a platform to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate,” said Vyom Shah, founder of Foodism.

The app offers a wide range of features, including work opportunities, portfolio creation, and event listings. Individuals can showcase their skills, connect with potential employers, and learn new techniques. Brands and business owners can expand their network, connect with potential customers and suppliers, and discover new opportunities.

Foodism has launched a new app with the aim of creating a centralized platform where individuals and businesses can find and connect with the appropriate people and opportunities. The improved app offers features that allow users to build a professional network within the food industry, discover online and offline food events, and explore new opportunities.

Founded in 2019 by Vyom Shah, Foodism is a social networking platform that provides a platform to a community of food lovers, enthusiasts, and professionals to share, communicate and conduct business. Today it has grown to be a strong community of 8000 members from across the world.