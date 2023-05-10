Reliance Retails alerts its customers about fake job scams under the brand’s name

The company has advised its customers to be cautious of any such job offers and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or to the Reliance Retail customer care center

Mumbai: Reliance Retail has issued a warning to its customers about fake job scams being circulated under the brand’s name on social media. The company has requested its customers to be cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent activities.

“Stay Scam Smart! Beware of fake jobs under the name of Reliance Industries Ltd. and its Group Companies. If you find any suspicious activity pertaining to fraudulent enrolment noticed, request to report it to [email protected],” announced the company in a recent LinkedIn post.

Reliance Retail said that it has come to its notice that certain fraudulent individuals and agencies are promising jobs in the company in exchange for money. These scams are being carried out through fake job postings on social media, job portals, and other websites. It also clarified that it does not charge any money from job seekers for any job openings in the company. The company added that it follows a strict recruitment process and all job openings are advertised on the official Reliance Retail website or through authorized recruitment partners.

The company has advised its customers to be cautious of any such job offers and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or to the Reliance Retail customer care centre.

In January 2023, Reliance Jio issued a warning to its customers regarding the threat of cyber fraud. It sent an email to its customers, cautioning them about e-KYC (Know Your Customer) scams. Many banks like SBI have previously alerted their users to the increasing cases of KYC fraud. In the past, Airtel and Vi have also issued similar warnings, but despite this, many users are still falling prey to scammers. As a result, Reliance Jio sent a special email to its customers, emphasizing that cyber fraud cases are on the rise and urging people to stay alert.

India has been facing a rising number of job scams in recent years, as fraudsters prey on job seekers who are desperate for employment opportunities. According to various reports, these scams have been on the rise in India, with conmen posing as recruiters or HR professionals to con job seekers into paying fees for fake job openings. In some cases, these scammers even request personal information, such as bank details and ID proofs, which can be used for identity theft. The Indian government has issued warnings to the public to be cautious and has advised job seekers to verify the authenticity of the companies they are applying to before paying any fees or providing personal information.