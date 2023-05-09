Somany Ceramics launches its first grande store in West-Bengal

spot_img
The store is spread across 2850 sq. ft. and is located at Alipurduar, Jaigaon

Bengaluru: Ceramic brand Somany Ceramics Ltd. has launched its first grande showroom in West-Bengal, the company said in a press release today. The store is spread across 2850 sq. ft. of real estate and is located at Alipurduar, Jaigaon.

 “The showroom will help customers to see, experience and choose from our wide range of quality products. It is also a great opportunity for our team to showcase our premium offerings to meet the aspirational demand coming from that region.” said Sujit Kumar Mohanty, senior vice president – sales and marketing at Somany Ceramics Ltd.

The store will showcase the latest collection of tiles, bathware and sanitary ware from the house of Somany.

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Somany Ceramics was founded in 1969 by H. L. Somany.  Its product portfolio includes floor tiles, wall tiles, imported tiles, sanitary ware, and bath fittings.

Currently, the company has around 500 franchise outlets and 17 company-owned display centers all across India with two manufacturing plants in Kadi (Gujarat) and Kassar (Haryana). It also exports products to more than 55 countries across 6 continents.

Recently, the home décor solutions provider has opened its first Somany Grande showroom in Fatehabad, Haryana through a franchise arrangement with Mehta Tiles. Read more about it here.

