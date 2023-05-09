One-of-a-kind experiences at PRC 2023

Interesting sessions and experiences that will feature at the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 for the first time. You’ll only see them here…

Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retailintelligence event, is set for its 2023edition with a mega format and experience.To be held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the mega convention will see a participation of more than 250 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls. There’s going to be an experience at every turn of the event’s more than 1 lakh sq. ft. area.

Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, the theme for this edition of PRC 2023 is ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’.

The two-day event will witness a series of one-of-their-kind happenings that have never been a part of any retail event before.

Have a look at all the things premiering at PRC this year:

Zipping into the Megaverse! Ducati + Lamborghini: The world’s two most iconic luxury lifestyle brands will offer lessons in being endlessly desirable, in creating timeless brand value, and in delivering unbeatable customer experiences.

Lamborghini, an iconic brand synonymous with luxury, will host a session on ‘The 1% Indian: The High-Net-worth Version of CX’. A compelling lifestylestatement in itself, Lamborghini is racking up impressive sales numbers in India,thanks to the expanding ranks of wealthy Indians with a penchant for posh. Asit prepares to shift gears and rev up for Tier I and II India, what is it discoveringabout the top 1% Indian customer’s approach to luxury, lifestyle and brand value? Aresome lessons from luxury customer experience replicable for Indian Retail en masse?Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India will attempt to answer.

Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India will engage in an insightful fireside chat with Kamal Kushlani, founding firector, CredoBrands Mktg. (Mufti).

Facing the quizmaster: In the India Retail Brand Game (IRBG) by Siddhartha Basu, powered by Inorbit Malls and Tommy Hilfiger, the legendary quizmaster Siddhartha Basu will quiz the participants and check their retail quotient. The smart retail quiz is a formal quiz in an informal setting where brands/retail companies take part in groups of 1-5 people to win exciting prizes.

The Game is afoot at India’s largest retail intelligence event.

Rare Rabbit presents The Rare Party: An exclusive evening of entertainment and networking powered by the House of Rare. It will offer an exciting opportunity to network with the who’s who of retail in a relaxed setting.

Mufti and Triumph on Fashion Runways: PRC will also witness a fashion show. Fashion brands Mufti and Triumph will set a high-energy style tone with spectacular shows on the PRC 2023 catwalk. The brands will put together a show which will be high on the style quotient.

Felicitating Women Retail Icons: Along with bringing the retail community together, PRC is also an event that always recognises and honours the achievements in the modern retail industry.

In an ode to India’s growing ranks of women in leadership roles, and the innovation they are bringing to the business of retail, PRC 2023