H&M India announces the expansion of H&M Home 

H&M India reopens its Select Citywalk store in New Delhi with the introduction of H&M Home to offer an elevated customer experience
New Delhi: H&M plans to introduce H&M Home later this week in the brand’s newly revamped retail store in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi, the brand said in release on Tuesday. H&M said it will introduce home products in the store in Select Citywalk on 11th May. The store offers an enhanced shopping experience, along with a wide assortment of fashion and interior styles, the press release said.
IndiaRetailing reported last week that H&M had closed one floor of its 25,000 sq. ft. store in the mall for renovation and to carve out a space for its home products. Read more about it here.
In 2022, there was a nationwide online launch of the same segment along with an offline launch at the Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, in the capital.
H&M has teamed up with two international artists—renowned painter and poet Amber Vittoria and South African artist Lulama Wolf to create a collection of personal and unique pieces for your home, as per the brand’s India website. The collection is priced at Rs 999 onwards.
The collection at H&M Home includes the latest interior trends ranging from high-quality bed linen to clever storage and timeless dinnerware, starting at INR 149. The collection also features the latest summer décor.
H&M Home has also collaborated with the social initiative SNEH to craft a collection that features handmade details for your home, crafted by the women of the project SNEH in Moradabad, India.
“H&M began its journey in India in 2015 with the Select Citywalk store, and we are delighted to re-open with the introduction of H&M HOME. The store will offer a new, vibrant, and even more elevated fashion experience to our customers. We have seen incredible love for H&M HOME since its launch in India in 2022. Our aim is to continue offering the best in home and fashion with great quality at the best price in a sustainable way.” said Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India.
Currently, the brand operates 51 stores across 26 cities. It is also present online on HM.com and Myntra.