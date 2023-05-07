Tech icon of the week: Manoj Kansal, KitaBeli

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Manoj Kansal, chief technology officer, KitaBeli, this week

Manoj Kansal

Manoj Kansal has been retail tech veteran with an experience of 15+ years in the tech industry. Manoj has helped various organizations transform their business by implementing new technological aspects emphasizing on inventory, inward and outward warehousing

operation, integration with sellers and support etc. He has vast experience with software handling, development, and maintenance of EGTS – Collateral Management System to development of testing tools. His expert eye and keen attention to details helps him stand out as a technology icon.

Roles & Responsibilities

Design, deliver and maintain highly available IT systems

Create business value and process improvements through technology enablement.

technology enablement.

Manage and develop projects

Realise maximum value and returns on IT investments

Drive enhancements in IT services, processes, and

organization effectiveness

Career History & Experience

KitaBeli

Chief Technology Officer

May 2022 – present

Myntra

– Director of Engineering

Apr 2021- May 2022

– Associate Director

April 2019- May 2022

– Senior Manager

Aug 2017- Apr 2019

WalmartLabs India

Engineering Lead

May 2016- Aug 2017

Morgan Stanley

Senior Manager

Aug 2014- May 2016

Altimetrik

Technical Lead

Aug 2013- Aug 2014

Steelwala.com

Founder

Oct 2010- Aug 2013

Oracle

Senior Software Engineer

May 2007- Oct 2010

Education

Great Lakes Institute of Management

MBA, Marketing

2016 – 2017

Kalinga Institute of Technology and Science, Bhubaneswar

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Electronics and

Communications Engineering

2001 – 2005

Delhi Public School, Damanjodi, Odisha

Higher Secondary, Physics

1993 – 2001

Aspirations to fulfill

Teacher/lawyer

Strengths and weakness

Simple

Scalable

Accessible

Skills

Oracle

Java

Web services

Requirement analysis

ERP

SQL

PL/SQL

Design patterns

Agile Methodologies

Team management

Bigger plans on horizon

While I surely have a bucket list, I feel big plans do not succeed in general. I prefer to take life as it comes and make the most out of the same bit by bit.

