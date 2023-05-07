Tech icon of the week: Manoj Kansal, KitaBeli

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Manoj Kansal, chief technology officer, KitaBeli, this week
Bengaluru: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Manoj Kansal
Manoj Kansal has been retail tech veteran with an experience of 15+ years in the tech industry. Manoj has helped various organizations transform their business by implementing new technological aspects emphasizing on inventory, inward and outward warehousing
operation, integration with sellers and support etc. He has vast experience with software handling, development, and maintenance of EGTS – Collateral Management System to development of testing tools. His expert eye and keen attention to details helps him stand out as a technology icon.
Roles & Responsibilities
- Design, deliver and maintain highly available IT systems
- Create business value and process improvements through
technology enablement.
- Manage and develop projects
- Realise maximum value and returns on IT investments
- Drive enhancements in IT services, processes, and
organization effectiveness
Career History & Experience
- KitaBeli
Chief Technology Officer
May 2022 – present
- Myntra
– Director of Engineering
Apr 2021- May 2022
– Associate Director
April 2019- May 2022
– Senior Manager
Aug 2017- Apr 2019
- WalmartLabs India
Engineering Lead
May 2016- Aug 2017
- Morgan Stanley
Senior Manager
Aug 2014- May 2016
- Altimetrik
Technical Lead
Aug 2013- Aug 2014
- Steelwala.com
Founder
Oct 2010- Aug 2013
- Oracle
Senior Software Engineer
May 2007- Oct 2010
Education
- Great Lakes Institute of Management
MBA, Marketing
2016 – 2017
- Kalinga Institute of Technology and Science, Bhubaneswar
Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Electronics and
Communications Engineering
2001 – 2005
- Delhi Public School, Damanjodi, Odisha
Higher Secondary, Physics
1993 – 20011993 – 2001
Aspirations to fulfill
Teacher/lawyer
Strengths and weakness
- Simple
- Scalable
- Accessible
Skills
- Oracle
- Java
- Web services
- Requirement analysis
- ERP
- SQL
- PL/SQL
- Design patterns
- Agile Methodologies
- Team management
Bigger plans on horizon
While I surely have a bucket list, I feel big plans do not succeed in general. I prefer to take life as it comes and make the most out of the same bit by bit.
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.