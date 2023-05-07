spot_img
People

Tech icon of the week: Manoj Kansal, KitaBeli

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Manoj Kansal, chief technology office, KitaBeli
IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Manoj Kansal, chief technology officer, KitaBeli, this week

Bengaluru: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Manoj Kansal

Manoj Kansal has been retail tech veteran with an experience of 15+ years in the tech industry. Manoj has helped various organizations transform their business by implementing new technological aspects emphasizing on inventory, inward and outward warehousing
operation, integration with sellers and support etc. He has vast experience with software handling, development, and maintenance of EGTS – Collateral Management System to development of testing tools. His expert eye and keen attention to details helps him stand out as a technology icon.

Roles & Responsibilities

  • Design, deliver and maintain highly available IT systems
  • Create business value and process improvements through
    technology enablement.
  • Manage and develop projects
  • Realise maximum value and returns on IT investments
  • Drive enhancements in IT services, processes, and
    organization effectiveness

Career History & Experience

  • KitaBeli
    Chief Technology Officer
    May 2022 – present
  • Myntra
    – Director of Engineering
    Apr 2021- May 2022
    – Associate Director
    April 2019- May 2022
    – Senior Manager
    Aug 2017- Apr 2019
  • WalmartLabs India
    Engineering Lead
    May 2016- Aug 2017
  • Morgan Stanley
    Senior Manager
    Aug 2014- May 2016
  • Altimetrik
    Technical Lead
    Aug 2013- Aug 2014
  • Steelwala.com
    Founder
    Oct 2010- Aug 2013
  • Oracle
    Senior Software Engineer
    May 2007- Oct 2010

Education

  • Great Lakes Institute of Management
    MBA, Marketing
    2016 – 2017
  • Kalinga Institute of Technology and Science, Bhubaneswar
    Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Electronics and
    Communications Engineering
    2001 – 2005
  • Delhi Public School, Damanjodi, Odisha
    Higher Secondary, Physics
    1993 – 20011993 – 2001

Aspirations to fulfill

Teacher/lawyer

Strengths and weakness

  • Simple
  • Scalable
  • Accessible

Skills

  • Oracle
  • Java
  • Web services
  • Requirement analysis
  • ERP
  • SQL
  • PL/SQL
  • Design patterns
  • Agile Methodologies
  • Team management

Bigger plans on horizon

While I surely have a bucket list, I feel big plans do not succeed in general. I prefer to take life as it comes and make the most out of the same bit by bit.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

