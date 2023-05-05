spot_img
Osia Hypermart steps out of Gujarat, opens store in Uttar Pradesh

Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam
Osia Hypermart, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh; Source: LinkedIn
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., the store is located in the Civil Lines area and is the first of the many stores that the brand plans to open outside of Gujarat

Mumbai: NSE-listed Osia Hypermart, which operates over 43 stores spanning over 8 lakh sq. ft. of retail space across different parts of Gujarat, has ventured out of the state to open a store at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 20,000 sq. ft., the store is located in the Civil Lines area of Jhansi and is the first of the many stores that the brand plans to open outside Gujarat, as per the post.

“#Happy to announce the Launch of Osia Hypermart ‘s 1st store outside #gujarat in #jhansi, #uttarpradesh. It’s an approx 20k sq ft store in the heart of the city in civil lines area of Jhansi. This is the first of the many stores that we plan to open outside Gujarat,” stated Shubhankar Chakraborthy, chief executive officer and board of directors, Osia Hypermart in a LinkedIn post.

Chakraborthy also revealed that Osia Hypermart is planning to expand its network of stores in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The store offers a vast product range of over 500,000 products, from branded to regular items. Launched in 2014, Osia Hypermart stores have a 50:50 ratio for food and non-food products including fashion, household and home decor and furnishing items, bags and luggage, handicrafts, and footwear. The retailer offers discounts, promotions, and free gifts throughout the year.

