Croma becomes title partner for Indian Music Festival, Sunburn

Croma intends to take the Sunburn association by Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns as well to deliver the experience limited to metros to date

Mumbai: Omnichannel electronics retailer Croma and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival, Sunburn have announced a four-year title sponsorship which will see all Sunburn events held across the nation referred to as Croma Sunburn, according to a joint press release.

As the official title partner of Sunburn, Croma will set up charging stations at the venues to recharge phones, posing at Croma’s photo booths, and playing to win prizes such as TVs, fridges, microwaves, and party speakers. Croma intends to take Sunburn association to Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns as well to deliver the experience, which was limited to metros till now.

Speaking about the partnership, Shibashish Roy, chief operating officer, Croma, shared, “This year, we are extending our commitment towards larger youth connect by announcing our title partnership with Sunburn, India’s premier Electronic Dance Music festival. We intend to leverage the partnership to deliver an experience beyond the transaction to Gen Z and millennial customers across the country.”

Karan Singh, chief executive officer, Spacebound says, “As Sunburn we are delighted to take our partnership with Croma to the next level and welcome them as our new title sponsor. Together we plan to push the boundaries in terms of technological innovations at our events.”

The festival has diversified its offerings through various verticals such as Sunburn Arena, Sunburn Reload, Sunburn Campus, and more, hosting over 300 events annually. This year’s Sunburn will feature a number of artists, including Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Steve Aioki, Tiesto, Alan Walker, Lost Frequencies, and many more.

Croma, an omni-channel electronics retailer, was founded in 2006. Croma is India’s first one-of-a-kind large-format speciality retail store that caters to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs. With over 16,000 products across over 550 brands and more than 340 stores across over 110 major cities in India, Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., a part of the Tata Group.