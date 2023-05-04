spot_img
Food ServiceLatest News

Zomato extends association with observability platform New Relic

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
9
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Zomato has adopted New Relic to ensure high performance and reliability across its 17.4 million monthly transacting customers and 330,000 active restaurant partners

Bengaluru: Food delivery platform Zomato has standardised on observability platform New Relic to ensure high performance and reliability across its 17.4 million monthly transacting customers and 330,000 active restaurant partners in approximately 1,000 Indian cities, the companies said in a joint press release today.

“The key value drivers for Zomato are uptime, performance and reliability; innovation and growth; and operational efficiency—all of which New Relic excels at delivering,” said Shrey Sinha, head of site reliability engineering, Zomato.

With New Relic, the Zomato engineering teams can be proactive in fixing issues quickly across its infrastructure, applications, and services ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

“We are confident that New Relic’s data-driven approach will enable us to connect people with processes and technology performance across the entire organisation and improve business outcomes in the long term. We are excited to embark on the next phase of growth with New Relic,” added Sinha.

The expanded association with New Relic will also advance Zomato’s observability strategy and maintain a high level of visibility as it scales and manages a larger tech stack, the release added.

“Food tech platforms are rapidly growing segments globally. As a result, aggregators are increasingly working to maintain the stability of their platforms to scale their customer base exponentially. This is where New Relic can offer Zomato a competitive advantage through improved uptime and reliability,” said Vidhur Bhagat, general manager enterprise business at New Relic.

Gurugram-based Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Exotic India Art expands to Chennai to foster artistic diversity

The new office in Chennai will allow Exotic India Art to strengthen its ties with artists from Swamimalai, Pudukkottai,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In