Zomato extends association with observability platform New Relic

Bengaluru: Food delivery platform Zomato has standardised on observability platform New Relic to ensure high performance and reliability across its 17.4 million monthly transacting customers and 330,000 active restaurant partners in approximately 1,000 Indian cities, the companies said in a joint press release today.

“The key value drivers for Zomato are uptime, performance and reliability; innovation and growth; and operational efficiency—all of which New Relic excels at delivering,” said Shrey Sinha, head of site reliability engineering, Zomato.

With New Relic, the Zomato engineering teams can be proactive in fixing issues quickly across its infrastructure, applications, and services ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

“We are confident that New Relic’s data-driven approach will enable us to connect people with processes and technology performance across the entire organisation and improve business outcomes in the long term. We are excited to embark on the next phase of growth with New Relic,” added Sinha.

The expanded association with New Relic will also advance Zomato’s observability strategy and maintain a high level of visibility as it scales and manages a larger tech stack, the release added.

“Food tech platforms are rapidly growing segments globally. As a result, aggregators are increasingly working to maintain the stability of their platforms to scale their customer base exponentially. This is where New Relic can offer Zomato a competitive advantage through improved uptime and reliability,” said Vidhur Bhagat, general manager enterprise business at New Relic.

Gurugram-based Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008.