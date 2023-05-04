Slang Labs unveils multilingual voice search assistant Conva 2.0 for e-commerce shoppers

The initiative brings the concept of a readily available AI co-pilot that end-users of e-commerce apps can talk to in their own language

Bengaluru: Google-backed voice assistant platform Slang Labs has launched Conva 2.0, a multilingual AI co-pilot for e-commerce shoppers, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The initiative brings the concept of a readily available AI co-pilot that end-users of e-commerce apps can talk to and in their own language.

The co-pilot enables users to find answers to all relevant questions right on the transacting screen, without having to switch to a different screen or application.

“We are excited to introduce Conva 2.0 into the Indian market. With voice search being prominent amongst users, we think this would be the right time to come up with innovative technologies and take voice search to the next level. Currently, our focus is on the e-commerce domain and we have plans to enter other categories as well in the future,” said Kumar Rangarajan, co-founder of Slang Labs.

The new Conva focuses on an intuitive conversational voice search that works on top of existing keyword-based search engines enabling a better understanding of a user’s intent, the release added.

The Bengaluru-based firm had recently launched Conva 1.0, a full-stack solution that provides multilingual voice search capabilities inside e-commerce apps. Conva 2.0 is an extension to this existing assistant, adding next-generational AI capabilities to e-commerce apps, claims the company.

Founded in 2017 by Kumar Rangarajan, Giridhar Murthy and Satish Chandra Gupta, Slang Labs is a multilingual voice assistant startup that helps in leveraging the use of voice inside e-commerce apps. The company’s clientele include Nykaa, Zepto, redBus, Good Glamm and Fresho from BigBasket.