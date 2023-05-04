spot_img
Dyson launches Gujarat’s first Dyson Demo store

Dyson Demo store, Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad in Gujarat
Located at the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, the demo store is a part of Dyson’s global drive to grow its direct-to-consumer retail ambitions

Mumbai: Tech company Dyson India has opened its first Dyson demo store in Gujarat, the company announced in a release on Thursday. The store is located inside the Palladium Mall, a premium luxury mall the store is a part of Dyson’s global drive to grow its direct-to-consumer retail ambitions.

The Dyson demo store will be home to Dyson’s full portfolio of key technologies, helping customers explore, and better understand how Dyson technology works. The space will enable customers to experience Dyson technology with demonstration zones and interactive displays that show the machines at work, the release added. 

The stores will show live demonstrations of its products from showing the effectiveness of Dyson vacuums on the different floor types and debris (from cereal to feathers to confetti) in a ‘real-life’ setting to air quality demonstrations that show real-time indoor air quality data. The store will also have styling stations where shoppers can have their hair styled with the latest Dyson technology. Owners and shoppers can now have an uninterrupted, hands-on experience, where they can try products before they buy.

“This is our first Dyson demo store in the state of Gujarat. We will now be closer to our consumers and the store will provide a unique retail space to explore, test and experience our proprietary and latest technology. Our trained demo experts are looking forward to assisting our consumers in Ahmedabad,” Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Dyson has demo stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Noida.

Founded in 1991 by James Dyson in Malmesbury, England, Dyson Limited is a Singaporean-based multinational technology company. It designs and manufactures household appliances such as vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans, heaters, air purifiers, hand dryers, hair dryers, and lights.

