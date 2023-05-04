Crepdog Crew launches experiential sneaker store in Mumbai

Crepdog Crew’s (CDC) Experience store includes an exclusive collection of over 30 designer streetwear and accessories brands and a craft coffee experience in collaboration with Dope Coffee Roasters

Mumbai: Crepdog Crew (CDC), a sneaker reselling platform and streetwear aggregator, has opened an experiential sneaker store, CDC Experience, in Bandra, Mumbai the company said in a release on Thursday. Expanding its retail footprint after its flagship Delhi store, CDC’s experiential store in Mumbai will retail a range of Indian brands like Natty Garb, Toffle, Prxkhxr, Warping Theories, Odd Mood, Kilogram, Blue Brew, Sugga and Balav among others.

“We are thrilled to bring the CDC Experience to Mumbai. Mumbai is the fashion capital of the country, and we wanted to give the city the kind of experiential space it hasn’t seen before. We envisioned CDC Experience as a place for the sneaker and streetwear community to come together. It’s not a store, it’s an experience,” said Anchit Kapil, chief executive officer and co-founder of CDC.

The store highlights a sneaker wall which showcases the complete range of the famous Off White X Nike Dunk Low Lot 50 collection designed by the renowned designer Virgil Abloh. The store is the only one in Asia that has all 50 versions of the sneaker available for sale in one location, the release added.

The Crepdog Crew was founded by Anchit Kapil, Bharat Mehrotra and Shaurya Kumar in 2019 with an Instagram page and has since opened experiential stores in Delhi in 2022 and now in Mumbai. The recently-funded company – which counts Pharmeasy founders Dharmil Seth and Siddharth Shah, and fashion designers Masaba Gupta and Nikhil Mehra as its investors – has also collaborated with the world’s best-selling German herbal liqueur, Jägermeister to create a wearable art piece commemorating the brand ethos of the two companies. Its online retail presence services 6,00,000 monthly visitors.