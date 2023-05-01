spot_img
FoodFood & GrocerySpotlight

Food conclave attracts Rs 7,000 crore investments to Telangana: Govt

PTI
By PTI
19
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The one-day conclave featured an array of new partnerships and investments, further cementing its position as a key platform for shaping the future of the industry

Hyderabad: The inaugural ‘Food Conclave 2023’ on Saturday concluded here on a strong note attracting investment of over Rs 7,000 crore that would lead to over 58,000 direct jobs, the state government said.

A press release from the state government said the one-day conclave, which boasts a reputation as one of the most prestigious and influential gatherings in the food-agri community, featured an array of new partnerships and investments, further cementing its position as a key platform for shaping the future of the industry.

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in his inaugural address, said Telangana identifies food processing as a core thrust area and during the past five years, the state has added more than Rs 7,000 crore worth fixed capital base to food processing capacities in order to boost the sector.

“At the end of the conclave, the state received more than Rs 7,000 crore investment commitment across the sectors in aqua, dairy, agro processing, and allied sectors creating total direct employment of 58,458 by way of these investment opportunities,” he said.

Rama Rao also launched the ‘Innovation in Food Processing Grand Challenge’ inviting startups and innovators across Telangana and India for building solutions to enhance local food processing. The Food Conclave will henceforth be an annual affair.

spot_img
Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingRasul Bailay -

H&M to launch its home products in Select Citywalk

H&M had closed one floor of its 25,000 sq. ft. store in the mall for renovation and to carve...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In