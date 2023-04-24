Tiger Shroff’s Prowl to launch sports supplements with Build  

Tiger Shroff’s active lifestyle brand Prowl will launch a range of sports supplements in collaboration with nutrition brand Build

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s active lifestyle brand Prowl has collaborated with Build, an Indian sports nutrition brand to introduce a range of sports nutrition supplements, announced the brands in a joint release on Monday.

The new range will comprise six products created by a team of expert nutritionists and fitness professionals, which include: HydroActive ISO 8, Lean Muscle Enhancer, Pro Shredder, Pre-Game Pro, Liquid L-Carnitine Pure Burn 3K and EAA Rapid 9. They will be available in different flavours including Fresh Brew Coffee, Delicious Chocolate, Watermelon, Orange, Raspberry and Kiwi.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Build. to bring high-quality sports supplements to the Indian market. As someone who takes fitness seriously, I understand the importance of proper nutrition, and with our combined passion and expertise, I believe we can inspire a new movement in fitness in India and empower individuals to live a fit and healthy lifestyle,” said Tiger Shroff.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Prowl to launch this range of products under Build. As a brand, we are committed to helping people lead a healthy and active lifestyle, and this collaboration allows us to reach even more fitness enthusiasts with our products,” said Soumava Sengupta, chief executive officer, Build.

The new Build Prowl range will be available in more than 500 specialty sports nutrition stores, top gyms and the website www.buildyourgoals.com in addition to leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

The two brands will further collaborate in the next five years to launch multiple products in the sports nutrition and general wellness category, the release added.