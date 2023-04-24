Nykaa brings in fresh talent and experience at the top

Nykaa has appointed new leaders across different departments such as technology, finance, business, and marketing

New Delhi: Beauty and fashion companyNykaahas onboarded several new senior leaders across different departments including technology, finance, business, and marketing for its next phase of growth. The new leaders will join the existing leadership team of 50.

“We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company’s important businesses and functions. With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale,” said Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive officer, Nykaa.

Here’s a quick overview of the fresh appointments:

Technology and Product

Rajesh Uppalapati has been appointed as chief technology officer. Prior to this, he was associated with Amazon for 20 years and with Inuit for more than a year.

Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur and Amit Kulshrestha are the new additions to the existing leadership team in the tech and product area. They have a combined experience of more than 60 years in organisations like Walmart, Amazon, Magicpin and LBB.

Finance, Legal and Regulatory

Ganesh has been onboarded as chief financial officer. He has an experience of over 27 years in financial reporting, business finance, investor relations, banking, M&A and corporate law in companies like TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, Sujeet Jain has been appointed as the company’s chief legal and regulatory officer. He comes with an experience of over 25 years in organisations like Vodafone, Idea, Shaadi.com, Ultratech Cement and Viacom18.

T.V. Venkataraman has also been added to the legal team where he will be responsible for the internal audit and risk management charter. Before this, he worked in companies like Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, & Aditya Birla Group.

Business and Revenue

With an experience of over 27 years at Unilever, Vishal Gupta has been appointed as the head of the beauty consumer business. In this role, he will lead Superstore by Nykaa and the eB2B distribution business.

Nykaa’s new chief research and development and the quality officer is Dr. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar. He brings an experience of over 30 years across Unilever and Marico.

With an experience of over 16 years, Shailendra Singh has also been appointed to support the beauty ecommerce business in the category and brand management function.

Marketing and Consumer Growth

The marketing team of Nykaa will be led by Sudhansh Kumar (leading performance marketing), Priya Bellubbi (leading customer lifecycle management) and Suchita Salwan (leading the content charter).