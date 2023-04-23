Tech icon of the week: Jitender Verma, Inox

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Jitender Verma, chief information officer, Inox this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Jitender Verma

An influential IT management executive, Jitender puts forth 25 years of global experience to leverage technology in driving organizational growth, including 9+ years of leading digital strategy and implementation of complex web and mobile projects in B2C environments. Strong strategic and long-term planning abilities; skilled in setting product and technology strategies in B2C and B2B environments, he has diverse background covering engineering, user experience, innovation, network operations, quality assurance, customer support, and digital marketing functions.

Role & Responsibilities

– Handling IT function with strategic responsibility of new product innovation/evaluation and operational responsibility of IT Service Management. Directing application services & IT service delivery teams, to play a vital role in introducing technology innovation to the business in the form of new and enhanced IT services that enable the business to operate and grow

– Leading new web and mobile platform (iOS, Android, Windows) for the Business with core responsibility to define and deliver digital strategy with a focus on customer experience. Maintaining a detailed understanding of the developments in the latest web technology (including mobile and social media)

– Implemented SAP HANA for the Business across 120+ locations with modules viz. ECC, C4C, REFX, BPC, BI/BO, Lumira, Fiori Apps

– Enhancing Customer Experience through latest digital sound and projection technologies and B2C Apps viz. Queue Buster, SOS, paperless check-in, beacons deployment, laser projection, high efficiency 3D systems, projection screens, immersive sound – ATMOS, DTSX Career History & Experience

– Inox Leisure Ltd.

Chief Information Officer

Nov 2013- Present

– PVR Ltd.

Chief Information Officer

Sep 2010 – Nov 2013

– Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.

Head Technology

Jan 2007 – Sep 2010

– PVR Ltd.

Head IT

Jul 1997 – Jan 2007

– Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Computer Programmer

May 1995 – Jul 1997 Education

– Amity University, Noida: MBA, Information Technology

2004-2006

– NIIT Delhi: Professional Diploma in Software Technology & Systems Management

1993-1995

– Ramjas College, Delhi University: Bachelor’s Degree, Science

1992-1995

– National Law University, Orissa: Master of Science (MS), Cyber Law and Security Strengths and weakness

– Disciplined

– Dedicated

– Evaluate and adapt Aspirations to fulfil

Creative artist, as I have affinity for fine arts. Success Mantra

I continuously do the research work (look for videos and articles) that talk about the latest developments. I also keep a tab on technology enhancements in all domains and then evaluate the same for adapting to enhance the customer experience in cinemas.It is a good way to stay updated in this ever-changing field and keep my enthusiasm alive for my work. Lessons and Learnings over the years

There is no secret or strategic method to keep updated with the technology. All you need is time and the dedication to look out for any updates that you might find in the field you find interesting. Tech mantra for life

I am living the dream

