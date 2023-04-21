ITC Engage launches Engage Intense with Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador 

Cricketer Shubhman Gill will be the face of the new men’s deodorant line Engage Intense

New Delhi: ITC Engage has recently launched a new range of deodorants for men, Engage Intense and onboarded Shubhman Gill as the brand ambassador for the same, the brand announced in a release on Thursday. Gill has been onboarded as his journey is in line with the line’s narrative.

“It is the journey of the zeal for performance that Engage Intense celebrates. With Shubman Gill, Engage Intense celebrates the strength of performance not only metaphorically but also in the product promise,” said Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, Personal Care Business, ITC limited.

Engage Intense is available in two variants, Black Skies and Green Turfat leading retail outlets for Rs 230 (150ml).

Launched in 2013, ITC Engage is a fragrance brand. It offers a wide range of products in the fragrance category such as Engage Cologne Sprays, gender-free fragrance (One Soul) and Engage L’amante Click & Brush.