lululemon introduces first renewably sourced, plant-based nylon products

New Delhi: lululemon has launched its first products made from renewably sourced, plant-based nylon. As part of a long-term partnership with sustainable materials leader Geno, the new material behind the high-performance shirts delivers the same feel as the lightweight, quick-drying material lululemon guests love. The innovation is an example of the brand’s Be Planet goals in action, paving the way to making 100% of their products with sustainable materials by 2030, the brand announced on its corporate website.

Esther Speck, Senior Vice President, Global Sustainable Business and Impact, lululemon, said “We’ve been working on plant-based nylon with our partner Geno for almost two years, testing ways to integrate this groundbreaking material with our product philosophy of creating products to help our guests feel their best. The launch of our first plant-based nylon products is an example of lululemon’s environmental commitments in action, and what’s to come on our journey toward net zero.”

The lululemon & Geno Partnership

lululemon announced its first-ever equity investment in sustainable materials company, Geno, in 2021. In partnership, lululemon and Geno have re-envisioned the decades-old method of nylon production by replacing petroleum from the fabric’s origin with plants, creating a lower-impact alternative to an important material in the performance apparel industry.

Sustainable innovation will play a key role in the future of retail and apparel, and this new fabric innovation demonstrates lululemon’s commitment to creating a healthier environment through advancements in product development. The feel of lululemon fabrics is key to what makes its products resonate with so many, and the new Plant-Based Nylon Metal Vent and Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirts bring the same feel and quality guests expect from lululemon, while increasing the use of renewable resources.

“Today marks a major achievement: biotechnology has successfully fermented plant sugars into the chemical building blocks used to make nylon, bringing to life a renewable, plant-based nylon. Together with lululemon, Geno is opening a new chapter for plant-based nylon and accelerating the sustainable materials transition. We’re proud that this partnership is disrupting the $22 billion dollar nylon market, and with lululemon, we will be accelerating the sustainable materials transition at scale – and this is only the beginning,” said Christophe Schilling, CEO and Founder, Geno.

lululemon is committed to making products that are better in every way, by setting science-based targets that are the foundation of the climate action goals outlined in the brand’s Impact Agenda. Coupled with advancements through lululemon’s Like New re-commerce program and funding in the Apparel Impact Institute Fashion Climate Fund, lululemon is reinvesting profits into additional sustainability initiatives as it works toward its goal of a circular ecosystem by 2030.

To learn more about lululemon’s Impact Agenda and Be Planet actions, visit corporate.lululemon.com/our-impact.