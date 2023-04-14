Mumbai : Polka Pop , flavored sparkling water brand, has secured pre-seed funding from a group of renowned angel investors, including Atishe Chordia, founder of Doodleblue Innovations; Parasar Sarma, a former growth leader at Wakefit; Senthil Natarajan, managing partner at Kovai Pazhamudir Nilayam; Shikha Gupta, managing director of Life Fitness India; and Premnath K, founder and director, Blue Band Sports Ltd., among others.

The company plans to use the funds to target a monthly sale volume of over 1 lac bottles a month, the release added.

“At Polka Pop, we are working on building a clean beverage brand where taste and health go hand-in-hand. I would like to thank the angels for believing in our mission right from the start,” Gaurav Khemka, founder and chief executive officer, Polka Pop said.

Commenting on the Fundraise, Parasar Sarma, ex-Wakefit, growth leader, said, “The rapid growth and widespread acceptance of Polka Pop in the market is impressive. As a homegrown category pioneer in the competitive D2C beverage segment, offering a clean and healthy fizzy drink, Polka Pop has a unique and promising position that is sure to lead to further expansion. I am delighted to take part in this round of funding and to support the company’s mission”.

Launched in early 2021 by Gaurav Khemka, the startup is currently selling over 40,000 bottles a month. It is also present across quick commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zepto and BlinkIt.

The brand is also in talks with a few funds regarding the follow-on seed round that will be utilized to build out existing channels and also establish a retail footprint across all major metro cities.