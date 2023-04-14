E-commerce platform ShopClues.com partners with Technix Electronics

As part of this tie-up, ShopClues.com will expand its range to over 2 lakh SKUs and will offer discounts of up to 80% across categories

Bengaluru: Homegrown e-commerce platform ShopClues.com has partnered with excess-inventory supplier Technix Electronics to elevate its customer-shopping experience, announced the companies in a joint press release on Thursday.

With this collaboration, ShopClues is expanding its inventory to over 2 lakh stock keeping units (SKUs), spanning various categories including apparel, footwear, furniture, electronics, kitchenware, gym equipment and luxury items. It also plans to offer discounts of up to 80% across categories.

“We are excited to partner with Technix and leverage their expertise in the refurbished and excess inventory industry to better serve our customers. This partnership will provide our customers with more value and choice, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the rapidly evolving market for refurbished products,” said Anuraag Gambhir, managing director of ShopClues.

ShopClues also is bridging the gap for Technix Electronics, offering the same discounted products online to a larger customer base. Through this partnership, Technix Electronics’ offline customer base can also access the same discounted products online with ease, release added.

“We are thrilled to partner with ShopClues, to take this industry online and directly to the end consumer,” said Yuvraj Aman Singh, founder of Technix Electronics.

Gurgaon-based ShopClues.com is parented by Clues Network Pvt. Ltd. The online marketplace was founded in 2011 to establish a connection between buyers and sellers in a managed environment.

Headquartered in Delhi, Technix Electronics was founded in 2002 by Amanpreet Singh. The company sells electronic items like mobiles, watches, cameras, office supplies, and home appliances.