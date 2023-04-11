Big GridRetailSpotlight

Future Retail shares climb 5%

PTI
By PTI
40
0
Kishore Biyani, Founder and CEO, Future Group
Must Read
PTI
PTI

As many as 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani group, have submitted EoI for acquiring the assets of Future Retail, which is currently going through insolvency resolution process

New Delhi: Shares of Future Retail climbed nearly 5% on Monday following news that as many as 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani group, have submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring the assets of the debt-ridden firm.

The stock advanced 4.88% to settle at Rs 2.58 — its upper circuit limit — on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 4.16% to finish at Rs 2.50 each share, also its upper circuit limit.

As many as 49 players, including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani group, have submitted EoI for acquiring the assets of Future Retail, which is currently going through insolvency resolution process.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which is the holding company for retail operations of RIL and April Moon Retail Private Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo group, have again submitted their EoI, after the lenders of Future Retail decided to invite fresh bids after dividing FRL’s assets into clusters.

According to an update from FRL’s Resolution Professional, the 49 players would be permitted to submit “resolution plan(s) for any/all such Clusters under Option II”.

Some of the other players who have submitted Expression of Interest include Century Copper Corp, Greentech worldwide, Harsha Vardhan Reddy, J C Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd, Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd, Universal Associates and WHSmith Travel Ltd, among others.

On March 23, 2023 creditors of Future Retail invited new expressions of interest where prospective buyers can bid for the debt-ridden firm “as a going concern or individual cluster or a combination of clusters of its assets”, as it failed to attract a resolution plan in over four months.

Previous articleHow technology is unlocking informal sector growth in Africa and India -The New Normal by Smollan
Next articleApple India’s second store represents the gate of a Delhi monument

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FashionIndiaretailing Bureau -

Shoppers Stop launches fashion brand U R You for plus size customers

U R You offers a wide range of ethnic, casual and formal fashionwear for plus-size customers in sizes 2...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.