DesignCafe hives off its home interior solutions brand, Qarpentri

By Indiaretailing Bureau
After being piloted in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, Qarpentri is set to open standalone stores

Mumbai: DesignCafe, a home interior brand, has hived off of its home interior solution services, Qarpentri, the company announced in a press release. 

Speaking about the development, Gita Ramanan, chief executive officer and co-founder, Qarpentri and DesignCafe, said, “We are exhilarated to inaugurate this new venture, and we ardently look forward to taking the Qarpentri offering across the length and breadth of the country, and to bring to reality, our vision, where every new homeowner can realise the house of their dreams in their budget.”

Qarpentri offers a 5-year warranty, with a 15-day delivery promise across all its modular units, which are priced at Rs 49,999 onwards. 

Before the public launch, Qarpentri was piloted through 10 stores in Bengaluru and one each in Hyderabad and Pune respectively. The pilot phase has already delivered more than 200 homes to homeowners, the release added. Based on the response, Qarpentri will soon expand to Chennai, and Mumbai, with additional availability at all of DesignCafe’s 15 experience centres, including those in Mysore and Coimbatore.  

Founded in 2015 by Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani, DesignCafe has raised $59.2 million in funding over three rounds and its current investors include Westbridge Capital, Fireside Ventures, and Sixth Sense Ventures.

Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail launches omnichannel beauty retail platform, Tira

In addition, Reliance Retail also announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra...

