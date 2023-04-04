Jewellery brand Rubans receives Rs 100 crore valuation at Shark Tank India

Rubans received investments from Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat Lifestyle

Bengaluru: Homegrown jewellery start-up Rubans has received a Rs 100 crore valuation at television series Shark Tank India, announced the brand in a press release on Tuesday. The company accepted Rs 1 crore for a 1% stake and an additional Rs 50 lakh at 12% interest.

“The investment and guidance we received from Aman, Namita, and Vineeta will help us take Rubans global. Though we have humble beginnings, our goals are ambitious, and we’re certain we will achieve our Rs 1000 crore sales in the coming years,” said Chinu Kala, founder of Rubans.

Shark Tank India is an Indian Hindi-language business reality television series that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations on their startups to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in the company.

Bengaluru-based Rubans was launched in 2007 and opened 6 retail stores across Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad. Today, the company has transitioned to 100% online e-commerce sales, selling on portals including Myntra, Flipkart and its own website www.rubans.in.