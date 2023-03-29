La Martina opens store in Amritsar

The Argentinian apparel and shoes brand La Martina’s new store is located at the Nexus mall in the city of Amritsar in Punjab.

New Delhi: Argentinian fashion brand La Martina has opened its new store at Nexus Mall in Amritsar, Punjab according to a social media post by a senior officer of the shopping centre.

“From Argentina to Amritsar. Introducing La Martina at Nexus Amritsar,” said Amiteshwar Singh, deputy manager for leasing of Nexus Elante in Chandigarh and Nexus Amritsar in a LinkedIn post on March 29.

La Martina Debuted in India in June 2014 by opening its first store at DLF Emporio in New Delhi.

La Martina, which was incorporated by Lando Simonetti in 1985 in Argentina, sells apparel, shoes and other fashion accessories.

The company was born as a firm that produced saddles and boots used in the game of polo and gradually moved to apparels. In India, La Martina sells its products through its physical stores and is yet to launch its e-commerce site in the country.