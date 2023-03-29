Latest News

La Martina opens store in Amritsar

Abhisar
By Abhisar
56
0
Source linkedin
Must Read
Abhisar
Abhisar

The Argentinian apparel and shoes brand La Martina’s new store is located at the Nexus mall in the city of Amritsar in Punjab.

New Delhi: Argentinian fashion brand La Martina has opened its new store at Nexus Mall in Amritsar, Punjab according to a social media post by a senior officer of the shopping centre.

“From Argentina to Amritsar. Introducing La Martina at Nexus Amritsar,” said Amiteshwar Singh, deputy manager for leasing of Nexus Elante in Chandigarh and Nexus Amritsar in a LinkedIn post on March 29.

La Martina Debuted in India in June 2014 by opening its first store at DLF Emporio in New Delhi.

La Martina, which was incorporated by Lando Simonetti in 1985 in Argentina, sells apparel, shoes and other fashion accessories.

The company was born as a firm that produced saddles and boots used in the game of polo and gradually moved to apparels. In India, La Martina sells its products through its physical stores and is yet to launch its e-commerce site in the country.

 

Previous articlePantaloons on an expansion spree, opens four outlets in 2 weeks
Next articleSaj Food Products eyes Rs 5,000 cr revenue in five years

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FashionIndiaretailing Bureau -

Van Heusen Innerwear opens women’s wear store in Bengaluru

The store is spread across 1,500 sq ft. of retail space and is located at Jayanagar 1st Block, Bengaluru Bengaluru: Van...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.