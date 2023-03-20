Food & BeveragePeopleSpotlight

McDonald’s (West & South) elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
15
0
Saurabh Kalra, the new managing director of Westlife Foodworld
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Saurabh Kalra will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company’s long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations

Mumbai: Westlife Foodworld Ltd., operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has elevated Saurabh Kalra to the position of managing director, the company announced in a release on Monday.

Prior to this, Kalra was the chief operating officer of the organization. In his new role, he will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company’s long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations.

“It gives me great pride to see that, in keeping with our people philosophy, we have been able to develop careers and appoint someone internally for this critical role,” Amit Jatia, vice-chairman, Westlife Foodworld said about the appointment.

“Over the years, Saurabh has evolved as an incredible leader and a mentor within the organization. We are confident that he will continue to lead Westlife to newer highs with his remarkable vision and strategy,” Jatia added.

Speaking about his new position, Kalra said, “It is an exciting time for us as we continue to drive our growth agenda and build on the iconic brand’s legacy. I am confident that I will leverage my commitment and industry experience to deliver best-in-class performance across business parameters that will enable us to take Westlife Foodworld to even greater heights.”

Kalra joined McDonald’s (West & South) in 2006 as operations consultant. Over the years, he scaled the ladder to become er.

Previous articleFashion rentals is a complicated business: Anchal Saini of Flyrobe
Next articleTimeVallée collaborates with Tata CLiQ Luxury to enter India

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

Chai Sutta Bar opens 61 new outlets before the end of Q1 2023

Chai Sutta Bar’s new stores are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana Bengaluru: Homegrown tea...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.