Mumbai: Westlife Foodworld Ltd., operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has elevated Saurabh Kalra to the position of managing director, the company announced in a release on Monday.

Prior to this, Kalra was the chief operating officer of the organization. In his new role, he will focus on the overall business strategy and growth opportunities, driving the company’s long-term success while continuing to remain deeply involved in day-to-day operations.

“It gives me great pride to see that, in keeping with our people philosophy, we have been able to develop careers and appoint someone internally for this critical role,” Amit Jatia, vice-chairman, Westlife Foodworld said about the appointment.

“Over the years, Saurabh has evolved as an incredible leader and a mentor within the organization. We are confident that he will continue to lead Westlife to newer highs with his remarkable vision and strategy,” Jatia added.

Speaking about his new position, Kalra said, “It is an exciting time for us as we continue to drive our growth agenda and build on the iconic brand’s legacy. I am confident that I will leverage my commitment and industry experience to deliver best-in-class performance across business parameters that will enable us to take Westlife Foodworld to even greater heights.”

Kalra joined McDonald’s (West & South) in 2006 as operations consultant. Over the years, he scaled the ladder to become Director-Business Insights, Strategy, Innovation and Equipments in 2017. In 2020, he took charge as the chief operating officer.