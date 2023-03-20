PNG Jewellers signs Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador

Bollywood celeb Madhuri Dixit will feature in PNG Jewellers’ upcoming advertising campaigns, social media content, and other brand promotional activities, starting with the Gudhi Padwa campaign

Mumbai: Pune-based jewellery retail chain PNG Jewellers has signed Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador for the next two years. She will represent the brand globally and across India, the brand announced in a release.

Madhuri Dixit will feature in PNG Jewellers’ upcoming advertising campaigns, social media content, and other brand promotional activities, starting with the Gudhi Padwa campaign.

“We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit as our brand ambassador, and we look forward to working with her over the next two years. Our association with Madhuri goes back a long way. She and her family have been our customers for many years. Her values are aligned to ours as well,” said Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of PNG Jewellers.

This is the second time that actor Madhuri Dixit has associated with the brand. The brand signed the actor for the first time in October 2013 for a period of two years. She has also inaugurated stores for the brand outside of these two periods.

Madhuri Dixit said, “I am honoured to be associated with PNG Jewellers. I have always admired the brand’s stunning jewellery collections, and I am excited to be part of their journey once again. I look forward to representing the brand and connecting with PNG Jewellers’ customers worldwide.”

Founded in 1832, PNG Jewellers has been crafting jewellery for nearly two centuries and has 36 stores across India, the USA and UAE. The brand offers a wide range of jewellery collections, including bridal, gold, natural diamond jewellery and silver jewellery.