Lifestyle brand Mango opens flagship store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle brand Mango has launched a new flagship store in Bengaluru, the brand announced in a press release on Friday.

The flagship store is spread across 5,500 sq ft and is located at Indiranagar, a famous shopping destination in the city and home to fashion stores selling Indian labels and international brands.

“India is one of the most important markets in our internationalisation strategy, because, according to all forecasts, this country is destined to become the third-largest consumer market in the world within the next few years and we want Mango to have a significant presence in it,” said Daniel López, expansion director of Mango.

The store offers new Mango menswear collection which the brand recently launched collaborating with Indian actor Rahul Khanna.

In 2014 Mango joined hands with e-commerce platform Myntra to accelerate Mango’s online business in India. In 2017, a new agreement was signed between both companies through which Myntra also assisted in facilitating the expansion of the brand’s stores in the country. Since then, Myntra sub-franchises Mango stores in India. It also sells Mango’s collection through Mango’s website and Myntra’s online marketplace.

Mango has tripled its presence in the country in the past two years with 80 offline stores including shop-in-shops at the end of 2022, compared to the 28 stores the company had at the end of 2020. The company launched its kid’s line in India in 2022 and its menswear line in January 2023 with the opening of the first Mango store for menswear in New Delhi.

In 2023, Mango will continue accelerating its expansion in India by opening more than 35 stores, bringing the total store network to 110 points of sale by the end of the year, added the brand.

Mango is a Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company, founded in Barcelona, Spain, by brothers Isak Andic and Nahman Andic in the year 1984.